Unidentified man attacks Tuni TDP leader

By Express News Service

TDPKAKINADA: TDP senior leader and former chairman of Tuni Area Hospital Development Society, Polnati Seshagiri Rao, sustained serious injuries after an unidentified man attacked him at his residence in Tuni, Kakinada district on Thursday morning. In a CCTV footage that has gone viral, the assailant was clad in red clothes, worn by those who confer Bhavani Deeksha.

It has been reported that the man approached the TDP leader under the pretext of seeking help to reach Durga temple in Vijayawada. As Rao stepped out of his house to help the man, and offer him rice and money, the assailant attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon.

According to inspector Nagadurga Rao, the assailant concealed the weapon under a cloth in his hand. “Rao sustained a deep cut on his hand when he tried to protect himself. After he fell, the assailant inflicted another injury on his neck. The miscreant fled as the TDP leader’s family members rushed out of the house after hearing his cries for help,” the officer said.

Rao is one of the senior leaders in Tuni constituency and is a close aide of former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu. He had taken ‘Vishnu Deeksha’ a few days ago.

The attack was recorded in a CCTV camera at the leader’s house. The assailant fled on a motorcycle. His images were recorded and released by the police for identification.

Congress leader and former Union minister MM Pallam Raju, former home minister and Peddapuram MLA Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee member Pantham Nanaji visited the hospital and enquired about Seshagiri Rao’s health.

TDP leaders later met district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu and demanded that the attacker be arrested. Yanamala Ramakrishnudu claimed that the number of murders in Kakinada district have risen after YSRC leader Dadisetti Raja won as an MLA from Tuni constituency.

Raja maintained that he has never encouraged attacks. He further alleged that Ramakrishnudu and his brother were behind the murders in Tuni.

Police announce Rs 20,000 reward

The district police explained that the attacker was around 35 years old. They announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for those who give any information about the assailant. Information can be passed on to Peddapuram Incharge DSP S Murali Mohan on 94907 60678. The identity of the informant would be kept secret, police asserted

TDPKAKINADA: TDP senior leader and former chairman of Tuni Area Hospital Development Society, Polnati Seshagiri Rao, sustained serious injuries after an unidentified man attacked him at his residence in Tuni, Kakinada district on Thursday morning. In a CCTV footage that has gone viral, the assailant was clad in red clothes, worn by those who confer Bhavani Deeksha. It has been reported that the man approached the TDP leader under the pretext of seeking help to reach Durga temple in Vijayawada. As Rao stepped out of his house to help the man, and offer him rice and money, the assailant attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. According to inspector Nagadurga Rao, the assailant concealed the weapon under a cloth in his hand. “Rao sustained a deep cut on his hand when he tried to protect himself. After he fell, the assailant inflicted another injury on his neck. The miscreant fled as the TDP leader’s family members rushed out of the house after hearing his cries for help,” the officer said. Rao is one of the senior leaders in Tuni constituency and is a close aide of former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu. He had taken ‘Vishnu Deeksha’ a few days ago. The attack was recorded in a CCTV camera at the leader’s house. The assailant fled on a motorcycle. His images were recorded and released by the police for identification. Congress leader and former Union minister MM Pallam Raju, former home minister and Peddapuram MLA Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee member Pantham Nanaji visited the hospital and enquired about Seshagiri Rao’s health. TDP leaders later met district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu and demanded that the attacker be arrested. Yanamala Ramakrishnudu claimed that the number of murders in Kakinada district have risen after YSRC leader Dadisetti Raja won as an MLA from Tuni constituency. Raja maintained that he has never encouraged attacks. He further alleged that Ramakrishnudu and his brother were behind the murders in Tuni. Police announce Rs 20,000 reward The district police explained that the attacker was around 35 years old. They announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for those who give any information about the assailant. Information can be passed on to Peddapuram Incharge DSP S Murali Mohan on 94907 60678. The identity of the informant would be kept secret, police asserted