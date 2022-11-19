Home States Andhra Pradesh

16 new YSR urban health centers to come up in Guntur

The construction of new health centers will definitely put an end to the woes of people in merged villages and faraway places in the city.  

Published: 19th November 2022 07:26 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: District Collector Venu Gopal Reddy announced that 16 new YSR urban health centres are being set up with all the facilities to make medical services more accessible to the citizens. He along with Prathipadu MLA Mekathoti Sucharita inaugurated the newly constructed urban primary health centre in Janmabhoomi colony in Swarnandhra Nagar on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector expressed that there used to be only one health clinic for every 60,000 people in the city and there were only 13 health clinics for the entire city population of nine lakh. The construction of new health centres will definitely put an end to the woes of people in merged villages and faraway places in the city.  

With the construction of 16 new health centres, each health centre would be available for every 25,000 people. The urban health centre set up in Swarnabharathi Nagar with Rs  80 lakh will prevent the woes of people who rushed to GGH even for minor checkups, he added.

He also said that the state government is taking necessary action to fill up all vacant posts in hospitals and the medical sector in the District. Greater Municipal Corporation Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, MLCs, and other officials were also present.

