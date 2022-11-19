CID quizzes former minister Narayana at his residence in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the High Court gave permission to resume probe into the alleged irregularities in changing the alignment of Amaravati Inner Ring Road, AP CID officials questioned former Municipal Administration minister P Narayana at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad on Friday in the presence of his lawyer. On Wednesday, a single-judge bench headed by Justice Raghunandan Rao directed the CID officials to serve notice 24 hours in advance before questioning the former minister. The CID had taken up the investigation based on a complaint lodged by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who alleged that Ramakrishna Housing, Heritage Foods, LEPL Projects, Lingamaneni Agriculture Farms and Jayani Estate got benefited in the process of change in the ring road alignment.