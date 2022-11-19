Home States Andhra Pradesh

Doctors' dexterity saves 50-year-old patient’s life in Vishakhapatnam

A fortnight after the transplants, which were done on November 2, Kanaka Apparao is said to be doing well now.

Published: 19th November 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Performing both kidney and liver transplants within an hour’s gap may not be a tough task for specialists in the field. But it sure is if both transplants are to be performed on the same patient, who is 50 years old, said doctors of the city’s KIMS Icon hospital, who recently achieved this complex feat.

They performed a kidney and liver transplant on the same day, giving a new lease of life to a 50-year-old Kanaka Apparao, a photographer by profession. A fortnight after the transplants, which were done on November 2, Kanaka Apparao is said to be doing well now.

Explaining the challenges involved, KIMS Icon medical gastroenterologist Dr Chalapathy Rao Achanta and nephrologist Dr R K Mahesh said that there were multiple problems as the patient’s liver was badly damaged due to blood-related issues caused by the severe spread of the hepatitis-C virus. Adding to the problem was his damaged kidney due to diabetes.

With him in a near-death situation, we had to find a donor on a priority basis. Fortunately, for Apparao, we could get a kidney and a liver from a 70-year-old female donor, they mentioned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Doctor KIMS Icon hospital
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp