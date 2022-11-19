'Naidu go back' slogans annoy TDP supremo

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu appeared visibly angry when YSRC activists created hurdles to his meeting in Kurnool. On the final day of his three-day visit to Kurnool on Friday, Naidu unveiled the statue of party founder NT Rama Rao at the district party office in the city.

While addressing the gathering, Naidu heard some commotion from the backside with YSRC activists raising ‘Babu go back’ slogans. This irked Naidu, who lost his cool and threatened to rob of the clothes and chase away the YSRC cadres. The TDP chief termed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a traitor of Rayalaseema who attempted to create rift between regions for political mileage. “Knowing pretty well that the YSRC will not come back to power, Jagan is trying to create rift among the people on regional lines,” he alleged.

Calling those who tried to cause disturbances at the meeting as ‘Paytm’ batch, he asserted “if necessary I will stay here overnight to see your end.”“I came to Kurnool several times but did not get such an unprecedented response from people, who turned up for my meetings in large numbers. The YSRC could not digest it and created disturbances,” he said.

Maintaining that he will not be afraid of anyone except the people, he asserted that he will go to any extent in safeguarding the democracy.“In fact, I myself proposed to set up a the High Court bench in Kurnool and also unveiled the plans to develop Kurnool as a mega city while announcing Amaravati as the capital, he said. Seeking to know what the police were doing when the YSRC goons disturbed his meeting, he wanted them to remove the uniform.He called upon people to join hands to bring down the YSRC regime.

