SPMVV- CREST ink pact to promote academic programmes

TIRUPATI: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (Women’s University), entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Climate Action Academy of CREST foundation, Hyderabad, here on Friday. The pact was signed by the officials of both institutions. Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna explained the purpose of MoU is to establish a formal affiliation for the purpose of enhancing the relationship between the institutions through the promotion of academic exchange programmes and other cooperative activities and assistance in areas of mutual interest and benefit.

The two institutes inked a pact for exchanging knowledge through Joint Research, Joint Certificate Courses / Credit based courses with the involvement of CREST & SPMVV faculty, and Internship opportunities/Internal Assessment works to students as part of their regular course work. Awareness programmes by both institutes will be held related to environmental sciences, etc.

