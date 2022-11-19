Home States Andhra Pradesh

Traditional medicine first choice of people: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

The Governor said that ancient medicinal system has been proven to heal, cure and prevent diseases from recurring in the body as it cleanses the body internally for good health.

Published: 19th November 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 07:30 AM

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A three-day national-level programme was organised on “Ayurveda Parv” by Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI),  in association with the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of  India and Vinoba Seva Pratisthan, an NGO at Anam Kala Kendram in the city on Friday.

Attending the programme virtually, State Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan stated that the traditional lines of treatment is becoming the first choice for lifestyle diseases like diabetes, stress, hypertension etc., as the alternative systems of medicine which is providing holistic treatment to combat physical and mental illnesses. The Governor said that an ancient medicinal system has been proven to heal, cure and prevent diseases from recurring in the body as it cleanses the body internally for good health.

He also expressed that the traditional lines of treatment is gaining immense popularity among people as they are promoting healthy habits like a sufficient amount of sleep and proper detoxification practices, regular physical exercises, yoga, meditation, a balanced diet and by maintaining a healthy life. The biggest lesson we learnt from the pandemic is that if we need a healthy society, we should focus on our healthcare system so that it can handle the situation effectively, said the Governor.

He further said that the cost of health care should be reduced and last-mile delivery of patient care in remote areas s­hould be ensured and said that programmes like ‘Ayurveda  Parv’ would be helpful in establishing Ayurveda as the main system of treatment among the masses by removing the misconception on traditional system of medicine.

Local MP  Margani Bharath, Convener of Ayurveda Parv Manoj Jena, Coordinator  Balu Akkisa, Chairman of Vinoba Development society  Dr Gunna Rajender Reddy, Gandhi Glonbal Foundation secretary general  Hardayal Khuswaha,  Dr Sujata P Dhoke and Regional Ayurveda Research Institute director Dr C Murali Krishna attended the Ayurveda Parv programme and appreciated the attendees.

