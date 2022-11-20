Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Cricket Association team set for president re-election

Published: 20th November 2022

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: P Sarathchandra Reddy will be declared re-elected president of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) as only a single nomination was filed for the post in the elections scheduled to be held in Guntur on December 3.

Along with him all other office-bearers will be declared elected unopposed as single nomination was filed for each post. Their nominations were found to be valid during scrutiny held on Saturday, according to ACA election officer and former chief secretary P Ramakanth Reddy.

