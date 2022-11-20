Andhra Pradesh HC imposes Rs 25,000 fine on former VMC chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court has taken serious objection to the action of the then Commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) to deny permission for the construction of a building by a person on the grounds of refusal to give an affidavit that he would give away the land on which the building was constructed when asked by the authorities without raising any objection or seeking compensation for the proposed Vijayawada Metro Corridor.

The court has struck down the orders of the commissioner terming them unilateral and illogical and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. The court also asked the corporation officials to reconsider giving permission for the petitioner to construct the building on the land.

The case pertains to a 346 square yard land at Bandar Road in Vijayawada. The petitioner, B Venkata Subba Rao, purchased the land from one Venugopal Rao and sought permission for constructing a building.

The then commissioner, in 2016, issued an order that the petitioner should submit an affidavit that he would not raise objection nor seek compensation for the land if it is taken away for the Metro Corridor project. The court said the order was in violation of the fundamental rights of the petitioner and imposed Rs 25,000 fine on the then commissioner to be paid to the petitioner.

It also asked the principal secretary (municipal administration) to hand over the copy of the court’s order to the then commissioner even if the officer is serving in any other post or retired from service.

