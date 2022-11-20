Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh likely to receive rainfall from Sunday

Low pressure area over central south Bay of Bengal likely to move west-northwestwards

heavy rainfall

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South coastal districts and Rayalaseema are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains from Sunday onwards. The well marked low-pressure area over central parts of south Bay of Bengal with associated cyclonic circulation, extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a depression over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.

Thereafter, it is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 2 days. Meanwhile, northeast monsoon has been weak over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Rainfall was reported at one or two places over coastal Andhra Pradesh while dry weather prevailed over Rayalaseema, in past 24 hours.

Minimum temperatures were appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) at one or two places over Rayalaseema, below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at many places over Rayalaseema and at few places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, and normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at few places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and at one or two places over Rayalaseema. The lowest minimum temperature of 15 degree Celsius was recorded at Arogyavaram  in Annamaiah.

