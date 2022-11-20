Home States Andhra Pradesh

Speed up Sri Padmavati temple work: TTD JEO Veerabrahmam

Published: 20th November 2022 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) JEO Veerabrahmam on Saturday said the Maha Samprokshanam of Sri Padmavati temple which is will be conducted at GN Chetty Road, Chennai will be conducted in March-April next after completion of the ongoing works as per schedule.

After an inspection of the works along with members of Chennai Local Advisory Committee and TTD officials, the JEO said the construction works are on a war footing. He gave instructions on a few pending works aimed to make the temple more comfortable for devotees Darshan.

The JEO also inspected the office of Sri Venkateswara temple at T Nagar and instructed the officials concerned to remove unwanted furniture. “Enhance the Dittam as per the turnout of devotees. Also, introduce online booking for Archana, Ashirvachanam from Saturday,” the JEO ordered the officials.

