Take help of all to defeat YSRC: Ex-minister Ayyanna to TDP

Ayyanna Patrudu while saying that the people are prepared to bring the TDP to power, suggested that Naidu give tickets for those capable of winning the seat and for those working hard for the party.

Published: 20th November 2022 08:54 AM

Roads and Buildings Minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu

TDP leader Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Politburo member and former minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu suggested that party chief N Chandrababu Naidu take the support of all to dethrone the YSRC government in the State. Stating that Lord Sri Rama took the help of Vanaras, squirrels and younger brother of Ravana to eliminate the demon king, he said though Sri Rama has the capacity to eliminate Ravana, he sought the support of all for the wellbeing of the universe.

Addressing the party general body meeting at the TDP central office in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Ayyanna Patrudu while saying that the people are prepared to bring the TDP to power, suggested that Naidu give tickets for those capable of winning the seat and for those working hard for the party.

