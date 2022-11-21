Chandrababu Naidu behaving like spurned political lover: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy described Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu's recent outburst in Kurnool that 2024 will be his last election if not voted to power as one prompted by the fear of failure even on his home turf Kuppam constituency.

Addressing a large gathering at Narsapuram in West Godavari districts on Monday after laying the foundation stones and inaugurating a slew of development and welfare programmes worth Rs 3,300 crore, Jagan went hammer and tongs against the TDP chief.

"Babu has failed to do anything worthwhile in his long career. So, he and his foster son (Pawan Kalyan) have nothing to claim before people. Hence they are venting their frustration as is evident from their recent speeches. Today, TDP has become Telugu Bhuthula (expletives) party and Janasena 'Rowdy' Sena," he said.

Attributing his success in every by-election and local election after 2019 to the good work his government for the people in a systematic manner, Jagan said people who said bye-bye Babu in 2019, had once again said bye-bye Babu in municipal, ZPTC, MPTC, and sarpanch elections.

"Out of frustration, he held his head murmuring 'Idh emi karma ra babu' (What Karma is this), which made his son and foster son also fume 'Idh emi karma ra babu'. In 1995, when Babu backstabbed his father-in-law NTR, who gave him a place in his house, party, and cabinet, he too might have thought on the same lines --- 'Idh emi karma ra babu'," Jagan said.

Likening the Kurnool remarks of Babu, where he "threatened" the people that he would not contest again if not voted to power, to the threats of some people who climb cell towers, hold pesticide bottles and threaten to jump before a train, Jagan said Babu is behaving like a spurned political lover.

"But he and his son fail to understand as to why should people elect them, when they have done nothing. All they have done was depend on a section of the media and on DPT (Dochuko, Panchuko, Tinuko --- rob, share, eat). Today, we all have to think what karma is this that the state politics has become like this," he said.

The Chief Minister said, "All that people have to do is only one thing -- take the good done to them as a measure to assess the government and if they think some good was done, stand by your Jagan." He concluded his speech by promising to be there for the people.



