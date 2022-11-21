Ex-minister Yanamala counters YSRC criticism against Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Countering the criticism of the ruling YSRC against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, former Finance minister and TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said YSRC had resorting to such comments fearing the overwhelming public response to Chandrababu Naidu’s meetings, which are akin to tsunami.

In a press release, TDP leader said YSRC is now worried about being unmasked and revealing its true face, which is that of a failure. “They have come to power making tall claims and promising to change the fate of the people. After three-and-a-half years, people have started realising that they have been duped and now Jagan is facing resentment from every section of the society,” he asserted.

Yanamala said increased power and RTC charges, property tax, garbage tax, water tax, user charges for municipal services, pressure to regularise the properties in the name of OTS, power meters for agriculture connections, labour code, merger of schools among others, have disillusioned the people against the ruling YSRC.

Failure to control exploding prices of essential commodities due to increased fuel charges, failure to keep the promises made to employee at the time of elections, scraping of CPS and PRC, increasing prices of liquor and open sale of liquor round-the-clock are only tip of the iceberg called failure, TDP leader explained. He accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of pushing the State into regression instead of progression.

