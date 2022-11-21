Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woman kills husband with help of paramour in Nellore district of Andhra

Family members of Sobha, including her husband and son reprimanded her and shifted the family to Pantapalem two months back.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man was reportedly murdered by his wife’s paramour and his friends of Pantapalem of Muthukur mandal of Nellore district. According to the reports, the murder plot is allegedly planned by the deceased’s wife and her paramour executed it with his friends. The police said that the deceased, Gandarla Chinna Mani’s body was found in a gunny bag in Nakkala Kaluva near Pantapalem on Saturday.

Stating the details, the police said that the wife of the deceased, Gandalla Sobha (37), developed an illicit relationship with one, K Bharat Kumar Reddy, a milk vendor of Narayanareddypeta, while working on his dairy farm. Family members of Sobha, including her husband and son, reprimanded her and shifted the family to Pantapalem two months back.

However, the couple has been quarrelling about her affair quite frequently. Unable to bear Chinna Mani’s harassment, Sobha contacted Bharat Kumar and explained her situation. Irked by this, Bharat Kumar deputed his friends, K Masthanaiah, N Naveen Kumar and SK Samiullah to murder Mani and they completed the job on November 15. Sobha disclosed the murder episode to the family members of Chinna Mani after they grilled her when they could not find Mani. Police registered a case and launched a manhunt.

