Home States Andhra Pradesh

45-year-old man sentenced to undergo life imprisonment in Ongole

The Santhamangaluru police filed a case and arrested the accused after gathering all the evidence against him.

Published: 22nd November 2022 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Ongole Additional District Judge on Monday sentenced a 45-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his brother over a property feud on February 2016. According to the police, the accused G Venkateswarulu, a native of Makkenvaripalem village in Santhamangaluru Mandal of Bapatla district had disputes with his brother G Dhana Murthy.

Venkateswarulu attacked his brother with an axe while he was asleep for refusing to sell the property. Dhana Murthy died while receiving treatment within a few days after the attack.

The Santhamangaluru police filed a case and arrested the accused after gathering all the evidence against him. The police filed a charge sheet in the court. Under the instructions of Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal, the officials produced him in court on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
life imprisonment Ongole
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp