45-year-old man sentenced to undergo life imprisonment in Ongole

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Ongole Additional District Judge on Monday sentenced a 45-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his brother over a property feud on February 2016. According to the police, the accused G Venkateswarulu, a native of Makkenvaripalem village in Santhamangaluru Mandal of Bapatla district had disputes with his brother G Dhana Murthy.

Venkateswarulu attacked his brother with an axe while he was asleep for refusing to sell the property. Dhana Murthy died while receiving treatment within a few days after the attack.

The Santhamangaluru police filed a case and arrested the accused after gathering all the evidence against him. The police filed a charge sheet in the court. Under the instructions of Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal, the officials produced him in court on Monday.

