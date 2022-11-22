Andhra Pradesh CM lays stone for fisheries varsity, harbour

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the Andhra Pradesh Fisheries University in Narasapuram and Fishing Harbour at Biyyapu Tippa, besides laying foundation stones and inaugurating a slew of development and welfare programmes worth Rs 3,300 crore on Monday.

Addressing a large gathering, he said this is the first time in the history of Narasapuram that so many development projects are being started in a single day. The projects will change the fate of Narasapuram and that of West Godavari district, he asserted.

Elaborating the importance of each project for which he laid the foundation stone, Jagan said the fisheries university will be a game changer for the people of that region, who are largely dependent on aquaculture. “Our State is number one in marine production and marine exports and the fisheries university will churn out skilled personnel needed for the aqua sector, which will enhance the employability of the youth not just in the State or the country, but across the world. It will greatly address the human resource shortage in the sector,” he opined.

Highlighting the fishing harbour at Biyyapu Tippa, he said it will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 429.43 crore. “The harbour will facilitate movement and mooring for vessels capable of deep water fishing. The harbour located 14 km from Narasapuram, will benefit 6,000 fishermen from Narasapuram and Mogalathur. The harbour will have 640-metre berth, a 2,400-metre breakwater, platforms, auction halls, drying yards, boat parking area, restrooms for fishermen, cold storage units among other facilities. We are constructing nine fishing harbours with an outlay of Rs 3,500 crore, to ensure no fishermen from the State migrate to other States in search of livelihood,” he said.

Jagan also distributed Rs 107.90 crore to 23,458 beneficiaries from Mummidivaram who lost their livelihood due to the activities of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation as the second installment of compensation.

The regulator on Upputeru at Mollaparru is vital to prevent sea water intrusion into Kolleru lake. The regulator, to be built with a cost of Rs 188.40 crore, will ensure that normal water is stored up to 5th contour of the lake.

The other projects launched by the CM included Narasapuram bus station which is to be renovated at a cost of Rs 4 crore, sub-treasury office building to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.08 crore, 220/132/33 KV substation to be set up at Rustumbad at a cost of Rs 132.81 crore, safe drinking water project for the undivided West Godavari district at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore. The project will provide potable drinking water to 1,178 habitations, benefiting 17.85 lakh people.

Foundation stone was also laid for underground drainage in Narasapuram municipality at cost of Rs 87 crore, development works of Vashishta Varadhi-Buddigavani Revu at a cost of Rs 26.32 crore, modernisation of Seshavataram irrigation canal to be taken up at a cost of Rs 7.83 crore, Mogalthur weir at a cost of Rs 24.01 crore, works pertaining to Kaja, East Kokkileru and Muskepalem outfall sluices at a cost of Rs 8.8 crore and regional hospital at a cost of Rs 13 crore.

Jagan handed over ownership rights on land to 1,623 farmers of Darbarevu, who have been cultivating 1,754 acres that were given on 99 year lease to Narasapuram Agriculture Company in 1921.

