Andhra Pradesh HC issues interim orders to stop cutting down trees in AU

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court issued interim orders staying the falling trees at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam. Hearing a petition filed by Murthy Yadav, Jana Sena corporator of GVMC, alleging that trees were cut down in an extent of 70 acres on the university premises without taking permission from the forest department, which is a violation of the Water, Land and Trees Act (WALTA), the court issued the orders. The Jana Sena corporator filed the petition in August this year.

Petitioner’s counsel KS Murthy informed the bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice N Jayasurya that the authorities were even filling up naturally formed water bodies. The High Court bench issued the interim orders not to cut down trees and damage the water bodies and posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

