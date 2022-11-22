Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC issues interim orders to stop cutting down trees in AU

Petitioner’s counsel KS Murthy informed the bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice N Jayasurya that the authorities were even filling up naturally formed water bodies.

Published: 22nd November 2022 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh HC

Andhra Pradesh HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh High Court issued interim orders staying the falling trees at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam. Hearing a petition filed by Murthy Yadav, Jana Sena corporator of GVMC, alleging that trees were cut down in an extent of 70 acres on the university premises without taking permission from the forest department, which is a violation of the Water, Land and Trees Act (WALTA), the court issued the orders. The Jana Sena corporator filed the petition in August this year.

Petitioner’s counsel KS Murthy informed the bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice N Jayasurya that the authorities were even filling up naturally formed water bodies. The High Court bench issued the interim orders not to cut down trees and damage the water bodies and posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh HC Jana Sena
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp