Andhra Pradesh HC stays APPSC’s order to recruit MVIs

Published: 22nd November 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh HC

Andhra Pradesh HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  AP High Court has issued interim orders stalling the implementation of the notification issued for recruiting Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector posts under the AP Transport Subordinate Services. The court has put an interim stay on the notification.

A petitioner, Kasi Prasanna Kumar, filed a petition challenging the notification which said that the examination paper would be only in English. The petitioner maintained that it is against the SC's orders and sought the court to issue orders for the examination paper in Telugu also.

Meanwhile, the court has recently issued orders staying the notification issued for the recruitment of Town Planners and Building Overseer posts in the AP Town and Country Planning department.

