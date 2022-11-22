Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP: Skill training institutes boon for youth, over 394 unemployed get jobs in last 5 months

Published: 22nd November 2022 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 09:20 AM

Jobs

Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Skill Development training institutes set up by the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) at the government polytechnic and degree colleges are turning out to be a massive asset to the unemployed youth in upskilling their skills and getting better employment opportunities, in the Annamayya district.

About 394 unemployed youth secured jobs at 48 MNCs in the job fairs conducted by the APSSDC in the last five months, after the Annamayya district was formed.

The skill development centres set up at Rajampet, Thamballapalle, Madanapalle government polytechnic colleges and Piler government degree college have been imparting three months of skill development training to the unemployed youth aged 18-28, thus allowing them to get better jobs. The APSSDC will further open these skill development centres at the Rayachoti government polytechnic college and Railway Koduru government degree college in December.

The APSSDC conducted job fairs at the NAAC training centre, Penagaluru MPDO office, Rayachoti SDHR college, Madanapalle BT government college, Rajampet government degree college and Railway Koduru government degree colleges and provided jobs to 394 candidates who appeared for the job interviews.

P Siva Prasad, an undergraduate who completed his degree from Madanapalle Viswam degree college has secured a job offer with Rs 5 lakh annual package. Collector PS Girisha urged the youth to make good use of the skill development centres.

Comments

