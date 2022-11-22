Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fear of failure even in Kuppam made Chandrababu Naidu frustrated, says AP CM Jagan

Hence, they are venting their frustration as evident from their recent speeches.

Published: 22nd November 2022 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has described TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s recent outburst in Kurnool that 2024 will be his last election, if not voted to power, as fear of failure even on his home turf Kuppam constituency.

Addressing a large gathering at Narasapuram in West Godavari district on Monday after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating a slew of development projects and welfare programmes worth Rs 3,300 crore, Jagan went hammer and tongs against the TDP chief.

“Naidu has failed to do anything worthwhile in his long political career, so he and his foster son (Pawan Kalyan) have nothing to claim before people. Hence, they are venting their frustration as evident from their recent speeches. Today, TDP has become Telugu boothulu (expletives) party and Jana Sena rowdy sena,” he remarked.

Attributing his success in every by-election, and local election after 2019 to the good done to the people in a systematic manner, Jagan said people who said bye-bye Babu in 2019, had once again said bye-bye Babu in municipal, ZPTC, MPTC and panchayat elections.

“Out of frustration, he held his head murmuring ‘Edemi Karma Ra Babu’ (What Karma is this), which made his son and foster son also fume ‘Edemi Karma Ra Babu’.  In 1995, when Naidu backstabbed his father-in-law NTR, who gave him a place in his house, party, and cabinet, he too might have thought on the same lines – Edemi Karma Ra Babu,” he felt. Ridiculing the TDP chief’s ‘threatening’ remarks in Kurnool, Jagan said Naidu is behaving like a spurned political lover.

Naidu, son failed to understand why people should elect them: CM

“But he and his son fail to understand why should people elect them when they have done nothing. All they have done was depend on a section of the media and on DPT (Dochuko, Panchuko, Tinuko).  Today, we all have to think about what Karma is that the State politics has become like this,” he said. All that people have to do is take the good done to them to assess the YSRC government, he said.

ASSESS YSRC GOVT: CM TO PEOPLE
The Chief Minister urged people to take the good done to them to assess the government and if they think some good was done, stand by your Jagan

