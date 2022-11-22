File details in NCC cadet quota, says AP HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP High Court served notice to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (medical and health), YSR Health University and the Director, NCC to file their counter in a PIL filed by a petitioner seeking implementation of one per cent reservation in the admissions into MBBS and BDS courses under NCC quota.

The court wanted the respondents to file a detailed counter in four weeks. The court, however, refused to give interim orders implementing the one per cent reservation quota for NCC in the ongoing admissions to the two courses.

