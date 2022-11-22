Jana Sena takes exception to Jagan’s Rowdy Sena remark

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to Chief Minister calling Jana Sena Rowdy Sena, Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said it amounts to insulting the people of the State, who support JSP and reflects Jagan’s restlessness and insecurity.

In a press release, Manohar sought to know if their party is being called Rowdy Sena for helping the building and construction workers through Dokka Seethamma camps when the government had disregarded their welfare. Or is it for exposing the government’s graft in the housing scheme? Or is it for lending a helping hand to the families of tenant farmers who died by suicide owing to the neglect of the government?

He said Jagan’s comments were not just insulting Pawan Kalyan, but women and other sections of the society, which are part of Jana Sena.

PAC and politburo members Pantam Nanaji, Arham Khan and Sk Riayz said if any party has to be named party of anti-social elements, it is YSRC. “It is public knowledge that a YSRC MLCs is in jail on charge of murder. The Chief Minister fears people’s ire. Hence, he is no longer moving among them, instead he is confining most of the time to his palatial building,” they ridiculed.

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to Chief Minister calling Jana Sena Rowdy Sena, Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said it amounts to insulting the people of the State, who support JSP and reflects Jagan’s restlessness and insecurity. In a press release, Manohar sought to know if their party is being called Rowdy Sena for helping the building and construction workers through Dokka Seethamma camps when the government had disregarded their welfare. Or is it for exposing the government’s graft in the housing scheme? Or is it for lending a helping hand to the families of tenant farmers who died by suicide owing to the neglect of the government? He said Jagan’s comments were not just insulting Pawan Kalyan, but women and other sections of the society, which are part of Jana Sena. PAC and politburo members Pantam Nanaji, Arham Khan and Sk Riayz said if any party has to be named party of anti-social elements, it is YSRC. “It is public knowledge that a YSRC MLCs is in jail on charge of murder. The Chief Minister fears people’s ire. Hence, he is no longer moving among them, instead he is confining most of the time to his palatial building,” they ridiculed.