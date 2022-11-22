Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena takes exception to Jagan’s Rowdy Sena remark

He said Jagan’s comments were not just insulting Pawan Kalyan, but women and other sections of the society, which are part of Jana Sena.

Published: 22nd November 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Taking exception to Chief Minister calling Jana Sena Rowdy Sena, Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said it amounts to insulting the people of the State, who support JSP and reflects Jagan’s restlessness and insecurity.

In a press release, Manohar sought to know if their party is being called Rowdy Sena for helping the building and construction workers through Dokka Seethamma camps when the government had disregarded their welfare. Or is it for exposing the government’s graft in the housing scheme? Or is it for lending a helping hand to the families of tenant farmers who died by suicide owing to the neglect of the government?

He said Jagan’s comments were not just insulting Pawan Kalyan, but women and other sections of the society, which are part of Jana Sena.

PAC and politburo members Pantam Nanaji, Arham Khan and Sk Riayz said if any party has to be named party of anti-social elements, it is YSRC. “It is public knowledge that a YSRC MLCs is in jail on charge of murder. The Chief Minister fears people’s ire. Hence, he is no longer moving among them, instead he is confining most of the time to his palatial building,” they ridiculed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jana Sena Rowdy Sena
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp