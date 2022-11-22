Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu’s language won’t get sympathy: AP Education Minister

Dharmana felt land disputes are the main reason for restlessness in many villages.

Published: 22nd November 2022 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Monday alleged that Opposition Leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu was using derogatory language against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to get sympathy from the people. “However, there is no acceptance for his abusive language in a democracy,” he added.

He visited Narasannapeta government degree college and inspected arrangements being made for the CM’s visit. Later, he held a review meeting on the CM’s meeting arrangements with Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Narasannapeta MLA Dharmana Krishana Das, MLAs, MLCs and YSRC leaders.
He reiterated that the common man would get justice if Jagan continues as CM. Hence, everybody should work with an aim to come to power in the 2024 elections, he exhorted.

Dharmana felt land disputes are the main reason for restlessness in many villages. Hence, we have introduced the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha Scheme to resolve land disputes, which will benefit poor, he added.

