Newborn found dead at Macherla

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a shocking incident, a newborn baby was found dead in Macherla town at Palnadu district on Sunday. A 20-year-old unmarried pregnant woman has been living with her grandparents since she lost her parents at a young age.

She hid her pregnancy and lied to everyone that she is suffering from stomach ailments. But she delivered a baby on Sunday, while the neighbours found blood in the drain and informed to ward Mahila police. After the police reached her home, the infant was found dead. On the other hand, the neighbours were alleging that she might have been killed by drowning the baby in the bucket.

Speaking to TNIE, Macherla town police station CI Balakrishna said that the woman has claimed that the infant was not crying and assumed that she was born dead. By that time, the ward police reached her house and informed to the police, he said. The police shifted the body to Macherla govt hospital for the postmortem and filed a case and a investigation is on.

