Trees axed for Jagan’s meet, alleges Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday found fault with the West Godavari district administration for felling trees in Narasapuram for the Chief Minister’s meeting.

Taking to Twitter, he said it is normal for any politician to plant trees, whenever they take up a big project as a mark of hope that the project too will grow like the tree, but for the first time, we saw a leader’s arrival become a curse for decades-old trees, that were chopped off for his meeting.

“What can we expect from a government which believes in everything reverse. It is better to call him Reverse Reddy than Jagan Reddy,” he said and added what Karma is this for the State. In fact, the TDP chief had put a graphic picture with logo Edemi Karma and also his tweets with the same slogan. This evoked a stinging response from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy later in the day.

