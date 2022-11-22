Home States Andhra Pradesh

Trees axed for Jagan’s meet, alleges Chandrababu Naidu

This evoked a stinging response from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy later in the day.

Published: 22nd November 2022 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday found fault with the West Godavari district administration for felling trees in Narasapuram for the Chief Minister’s meeting.

Taking to Twitter, he said it is normal for any politician to plant trees, whenever they take up a big project as a mark of hope that the project too will grow like the tree, but for the first time, we saw a leader’s arrival become a curse for decades-old trees, that were chopped off for his meeting.

“What can we expect from a government which believes in everything reverse. It is better to call him Reverse Reddy than Jagan Reddy,” he said and added what Karma is this for the State. In fact, the TDP chief had put a graphic picture with logo Edemi Karma and also his tweets with the same slogan. This evoked a stinging response from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy later in the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Narasapuram
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp