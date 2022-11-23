Home States Andhra Pradesh

334 municipal schools face shortage of teachers

The Vijayawada municipal corporation has sanctioned funds to rope in 140 education volunteers keeping in mind vacancies of teaching staff in 29 high schools.

Published: 23rd November 2022

Teacher

Image used for representation purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal teachers fear that lack of education volunteers might affect the results of over 22,000 class X students studying in various municipal schools. According to available data, currently, 334 municipal schools in the state are short of 2,400 subject teachers. In fact, 14 teachers are teaching 1,150 students at the Mangalagiri Municipal High School in Guntur district. It needs at least 24 more teachers. 

A similar situation prevails in other municipal schools in the state. Every year, municipal corporations usually allocate a certain amount for using the services of education volunteers to increase the pass percentage of class X students. As a result, the pass percentage has increased significantly in the previous years.

The Vijayawada municipal corporation has sanctioned funds to rope in 140 education volunteers keeping in mind vacancies of teaching staff in 29 high schools. The volunteers would be paid an honorarium of Rs 8,000 per month. A number of the volunteers are already teaching in some of these schools.

S Ramakrishna, State president of the Municipal Teachers’ Federation (MTF), said “We are grateful to the Vijayawada Municipal Council for taking the lead in appointing education volunteers.” He urged all the other municipal corporations to grant education volunteers immediately for municipal schools by utilising two per cent education cess which is being collected in addition to the house tax. 

Lack of faculty
Currently, 334 municipal schools in state are short of 2,400 subject teachers. 14 teachers are teaching 1,150 students at the Mangalagiri Municipal High School in Guntur district

