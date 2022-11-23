Eight killed as lorry hits car in ASR district 

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Eight persons were killed and two others were severely injured when a car was hit by a lorry at Boddugudem in Chinturu mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Tuesday afternoon.

Circle Inspector Appalanaidu said the victims belonging to Chhattisgarh were returning home after visiting Bhadrachalam temple when the mishap occurred. Locals shifted the injured persons to Edugurallapalli hospital. Later, they were admitted to Bhadrachalam area hospital.

The identity of the deceased are yet to be identified. The police contacted their Chhattisgarh counterparts and informed about the accident, furnishing the car number and other details. Chinturu police have registered a case.

