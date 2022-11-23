Home States Andhra Pradesh

Eight killed as lorry hits car in ASR district 

Circle Inspector Appalanaidu said the victims belonging to Chhattisgarh were returning home after visiting Bhadrachalam temple when the mishap occurred.

Published: 23rd November 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Eight persons were killed and two others were severely injured when a car was hit by a lorry at Boddugudem in Chinturu mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Tuesday afternoon. 

Circle Inspector Appalanaidu said the victims belonging to Chhattisgarh were returning home after visiting Bhadrachalam temple when the mishap occurred. Locals shifted the injured persons to Edugurallapalli hospital. Later, they were admitted to Bhadrachalam area hospital. 

The identity of the deceased are yet to be identified. The police contacted their Chhattisgarh counterparts and informed about the accident, furnishing the car number and other details. Chinturu police have registered a case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp