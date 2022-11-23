Elusive tiger kills goat in Parvathipuram-Manyam district

By Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Fear gripped Parvathipuram mandal as the elusive tiger once again ventured into the district and killed a goat near Dokusila village under Butchimpeta GP, in the wee hours of Tuesday. The Saluru range forest officials confirmed of the tiger’s presence from the pugmarks found on the spot.

Speaking to TNIE, Saluru range forest officer K Ramarao said, “The pugmarks recorded from the spot match the pugmarks of the Royal Bengal Tiger, which has been in the Vizianagaram district from past six months. We have launched the procedure to disburse compensation for the cattle loss. We have sounded high alert in Dokusila and its adjacent villages with the help of local police and revenue officials.”

The incident came to light when the residents of Dokusila found the body of the goat in the outskirts of the village on Tuesday morning. The owner of the goat Doddi Parasuramunaidu informed the forest officials. Saluru range forest officials reached the spot, recorded the pugmarks and confirmed the tiger’s presence. The tiger has been roaming in Vizianagaram over the past six months.

