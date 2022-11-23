Free sparsha darshan for 250 couples

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Srisaila Devasthanam Trust Board decided to offer free arjitha seva and sparsha darshan seva worth Rs 2,000 to poor devotees. Temple executive officer S Lavanna said under the new initiative, 250 couples will be offered these darshans every month. The couple desiring to have darshan should produce white ration card. They have to book slots online and temple authorities will release details of time, date, three months in advance.

The couple can avail one of the 12 different sevas -- abhisekam, kumkuarchana, rudrahomam, shiva parvathula kalyanotsavam, varalakshmi vratam, mruthyunjaya homam, ganapathi puja, ganapathi homam, chandi homam, rudrabhisekham, aksharabyasam and kumaraswamy kalyanam. The decision was taken in the board meeting held Tuesday under chairmanship of Reddivari Chakrapani Reddy.

KURNOOL: Srisaila Devasthanam Trust Board decided to offer free arjitha seva and sparsha darshan seva worth Rs 2,000 to poor devotees. Temple executive officer S Lavanna said under the new initiative, 250 couples will be offered these darshans every month. The couple desiring to have darshan should produce white ration card. They have to book slots online and temple authorities will release details of time, date, three months in advance. The couple can avail one of the 12 different sevas -- abhisekam, kumkuarchana, rudrahomam, shiva parvathula kalyanotsavam, varalakshmi vratam, mruthyunjaya homam, ganapathi puja, ganapathi homam, chandi homam, rudrabhisekham, aksharabyasam and kumaraswamy kalyanam. The decision was taken in the board meeting held Tuesday under chairmanship of Reddivari Chakrapani Reddy.