Home States Andhra Pradesh

Free sparsha darshan for 250 couples

They have to book slots online and temple authorities will release details of time, date, three months in advance. 

Published: 23rd November 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Srisaila Devasthanam Trust Board decided to offer free arjitha seva and sparsha darshan seva worth Rs 2,000 to poor devotees. Temple executive officer S Lavanna said under the new initiative, 250 couples will be offered these darshans every month. The couple desiring to have darshan should produce white ration card. They have to book slots online and temple authorities will release details of time, date, three months in advance. 

The couple can avail one of the 12 different sevas -- abhisekam, kumkuarchana,  rudrahomam, shiva parvathula kalyanotsavam, varalakshmi vratam,  mruthyunjaya homam, ganapathi puja, ganapathi homam, chandi homam,  rudrabhisekham, aksharabyasam and kumaraswamy kalyanam. The decision was taken in the board meeting held Tuesday under chairmanship of  Reddivari Chakrapani Reddy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp