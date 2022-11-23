Govt degree college lies in a state of neglect

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Social Welfare Residential Government Degree College (SWRGDC) for girls, Kanchikacharla of NTR district lies in a state of neglect for the past nine years with a lack of land and own building.Since 2013, the college has been running in the SRR degree college located in Vijayawada instead of Kanchikacharla, which is 42 km away from SRR college. As it was running on a temporary basis there were no sufficient classrooms, hostel rooms and mess for the current strength of nearly 160 students.

Meanwhile, the students were lacking nutritional food with the less and insufficient diet charges allocated by the government. Moreover, this temporary setup is also troubling the SRR government degree college students with the shortage of rooms.

Before bifurcation, the government has allocated three social welfare government degree colleges for SC, ST and BC girls in three regions in the state in 2013, with a motto of educating women. Except for this college, the other two colleges were running in their own buildings with nearly 300 of strength by offering several courses.

Students Federation of India (SFI) SRR Campus Girls’ Convenor Thelagatu Praneetha said,”We observed that the students from economically and socially weaker sections studying in the girls residential college are suffering from malnutrition ass the diet charges allocated to them is only Rs 47 for breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

Meanwhile, there is a need for nine classrooms by the college, but they were conducting classes just in three rooms by adjusting and nearly 160 girls are staying in three rooms of the hostel”. Adding to these, the washrooms are very unhygienic with a lack of permanent scavengers, she added.

“There was a huge shortage of classroom for SRR college from my first year and allocating of rooms in another college is creating problems to us”, a final year degree student of SRR college A Srinivas. He also demanded to shift the college immediately from their campus to resolve the problems.

According to the alumni of this college, almost 100 per cent best regular faculty is available in the college, but the lack of warden for the hostel and scavenger are the major problems. They opined that there will be no development in the college until they shift it to the own building.

Speaking to TNIE, Principal of the college Dr Neeraja V said that the college would shift to Kanchikacharla by the next academic year. She explained that the current government has already allocated 1. 98 acres and with the initiative of Commissioner of Higher Education Dr Pola Bhaskar also sanctioned eight acres of additional land.

The MLA of Nandigama Dr Monditoka Jagan Mohan Rao is working hard to move the college to Kanchikacharla from Vijayawada and has already played a key role in releasing funds of Rs 10 crore from the government, she added.

