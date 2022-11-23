Land documents for 2,000 villages in Srikakulam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the distribution of Jagananna Bhu Hakku documents (land ownership documents) in 2,000 villages under the Samagra Bhu Resurvey (comprehensive resurvey of land) in Srikakulam district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hand over the documents at a programme at Narasannapeta. Registration services will commence in the 2,000 villages in the next 15 days. The State government for the first time, had taken up the mammoth task of land resurvey after 100 years. The resurvey was initiated on December 21,2020 and in a phased manner it will be completed. In villages where resurvey has been completed, registration of lands will be done. With the purification of land records, a unique number being allotted to each of the land holding and sub divisions thereof, the land disputes may not be there in future.

To ensure transparency and accuracy, modern technology is being used in the land resurvey. Besides drones, Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) and GNSS rovers are being used for mapping boundaries between the land holdings accurately and the latest boundary stones with geo reference coordinate that are accurate to 5 cm is being used. The objective is to safeguard the surveyed land.

Once the resurvey is done, the land owners are being provided with land records and a map with QR code detailing the latitude and longitude, unique number and land details. Measures are being taken to ensure Permanent Land Rights with government guarantee for every property through a single window system. This will help in securing loans and easier land transactions.

Under the Bhuraksha scheme, every land holding will be provided with boundary stones free of cost, thus putting a check to duplicate registration. It also negates the role of middlemen and corruption. Further, there will be more security to the properties as there will be no scope for manipulation of records without knowledge of the land owner. Land records will be modified only based on land transactions and after due changes based on sub-divisions, registrations will be done.

To ensure rights of the land owner are protected, disputes will be resolved through mandal mobile magistrate teams and even the properties in grama kantams will be surveyed and ownership rights will be provided. Most importantly, registration of lands and properties will be done in the village itself through village secretariats.

According to officials, the resurvey will cover 2.26 crore acres under 2.47 crore survey numbers belong to 1.07 crore farmers in 17,461 villages in the State. It will also cover 85 lakh government and private properties in 13,371 grama kantams, besides 40 lakh government and private properties in 123 urban areas.

47,276 sq km covering 6,819 villages surveyed so far

T As many as 10,185 surveyors have been appointed at the village level by survey and settlement wing for Jagananna Bhu Hakku survey. In all, 1,358 mandal mobile magistrates have been sanctioned. As present, 47,276 Sq Km covering 6,819 villages have been surveyed through drones and resurvey has been completed in 2,000 villages

