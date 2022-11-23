Marine police personnel rescue two girls from drowning

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two marine police personnel rescued two girls from drowning in Bay of Bengal at Ramapuram coastal area in the Bapatla district.On the occasion of Karthika Masam, several tourists and devotees visit various becahes in Bapatla. The police department has stepped up the vigil and deployed swimmers at the beaches over the past few days to prevent any untoward incidents.

A large number of police personnel were also deployed and patrolling boats were arranged to watch the devotees.Following over 50 tourists from Sampath Nagar in Guntur visited the Ramapuram beach on Sunday. The two girls K Bhuvana (16) and K Rishitha (14) washed away in the water. The patrolling officers D Pawan Kumar and M Venkateswarulu who were on the coast observed this and jumped into the water and brought them back to shore. As the girls were in unconscious state, they conducted PCR and provided first aid treatment.

