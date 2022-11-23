Miscreants rob jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A few unidentified miscreants robbed a jewellery shop at Venkataramana complex in Guntur. According to the police, owner of the gold shop on Sunday opened the shop for a few hours to complete some work and left the shop after locking it. On Monday while he returned to the shop found out that the shutter is open and rushed to check the gold ornaments and cash in the counter which were missing. He then immediately rushed to the police station and filed a complaint. The police started the investigation. They reached spot and found out that CCTV cameras near the shop were covered with cloth.

