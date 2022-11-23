Home States Andhra Pradesh

Miscreants rob jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh in Guntur

On Monday while he returned to the shop found out that the shutter is open and rushed to check the gold ornaments and cash in the counter which were missing.

Published: 23rd November 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

gold, gold smuggling, gold bar

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A few unidentified miscreants robbed a jewellery shop at Venkataramana complex in Guntur. According to the police, owner of the gold shop on Sunday opened the shop for a few hours to complete some work and left the shop after locking it. On Monday while he returned to the shop found out that the shutter is open and rushed to check the gold ornaments and cash in the counter which were missing. He then immediately rushed to the police station and filed a complaint. The police started the investigation. They reached spot and found out that CCTV cameras near the shop were covered with cloth. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guntur
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp