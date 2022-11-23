Home States Andhra Pradesh

Muthyapu Pandiri Vahana Seva held

As part of the ongoing annual brahmotsavams in Tiruchanoor, the performances by various cultural troupes attracted the devotees.

Published: 23rd November 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 05:48 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Mutyapu Pandiri Vahana Seva was held at Tiruchanoor as part of the ongoing annual brahmotsavams of Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru on Tuesday.

Goddess in the guise of Bakasura Samharam took a celestial ride on the pearl canopy to bless Her devotees along the four Mada streets.

Both the seers of Tirumala, TTD Board Ex-officio board member and Chandragiri legislator C Bhaskar Reddy, board member Ashok Kumar, JEO Veerabrahmam and Dy EO Lokanatham were present.

As part of the ongoing annual brahmotsavams in Tiruchanoor, the performances by various cultural troupes attracted the devotees. The cultural items performed in front of Mutyapu Pandiri.

