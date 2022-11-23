Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rayalaseema activists hold self-respect rally

Published: 23rd November 2022 05:58 AM

The Rayalaseema Students and Youth Joint Action Committee organises Atma Gourava Rally at Nandikotkur in Nandyal district on Tuesday I Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Rayalaseema movement, started in support of decentralization and judicial capital, intensified as Rayalaseema based social organizations including private school management association, students and youth joint-action committee, advocates joint-action committee, intellectuals association, junior and degree colleges association and engineering colleges associations, jointly conducted a Atma Gourava Rally (Self Respect Rally) in Nandikotkur town of Nandyal district on Tuesday.

They raised their demands to establish juridical capital in Kurnool. The rally began from RTC bus station and ended at Patel Circle in the town.Rayalaseema students and youth associations’ joint-action committee convener B Sreeramulu wanted the political parties, particularly opposition TDP, to write letter to the Centre seeking establishment of High Court in Kurnool. 

“If we do not condemn political leaders who are not focusing on their region, then Rayalaseema will have to face a huge loss. So let us all unite and fight for the establishment of judicial capital, completion of pending projects, rightful share of water for irrigation and establishment of industries,” stated the JAC leader.“Kurnool people have sacrificed more than 1 lakh acres of fertile land for the sake of Srisailam project. Our sacrifices are greater than the bogus claims of Amravati capital villages,” the JAC convener said. 

Speaking about Sribagh Pact, the JAC leader said that Sribagh Pact is an agreement between the political leaders of coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema region. “The agreement is popularly known as a ‘Gentlemen Agreement’ as there was no statutory binding to the provisions. But the Sribagh pact has been an important issue to the people of both the region--as far as developmental issues are concerned--including making Kurnool judicial capital,” he said.

Rayalaseema
