Son forces elderly parents out of home for property, realises mistake

On Monday night, Yogananda and his wife Visweswari came to Kotala village and asked the couple to vacate the house as the three months agreement period was over.

TIRUPATI: In an inhumane incident, a son forced his elderly father and mother out of the home in which they are living and locked it up, abandoning them on the road late Monday night, at Kotala village in Chandragiri Mandal of the district. It was the villagers who gave them food and shelter in the night and the police later counselling the couple’s sons, who assured to allow them to stay in the house.

A complaint has been registered by the couple against their elder son complaining of ‘torture’ to vacate the house, police said but no case has been registered as he agreed to let them live in the house.The elderly couple have been identified as Chengalrayulu, aged around 70 and Nagabhushanamma, around 65.

According to Chandragiri SI Vamsi, the house in which the elderly couple have been staying was given to their elder son, Yoganand during the sharing of property among the two siblings. While sharing the property, it was agreed that the younger son, Devarajulu and the parents of the duo would vacate the house in three months. 

Devarajulu, according to police, have vacated the house along with his family to Nellore. He has been providing monetary support to his parents to meet their medical care expenses and others. The only other source of income for the couple was their social security pension, police said.

On Monday night, Yogananda and his wife Visweswari came to Kotala village and asked the couple to vacate the house as the three months agreement period was over. They did not hear to the repeated pleas of the elderly duo and threw them out abandoning them on the road.

In the morning, they reached the Chandragiri police station and lodged a complaint against the elder son. After counselling, the younger son agreed to give monetary support to the couple while the elder one agreed to allow the couple to live in the house.

“The elderly couple were taken back to their home at which they were staying after the police counselled the two sons,” the SI told TNIE.

