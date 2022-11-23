TDP deplores objectionable language of YSRC leaders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSRC leaders have been using highly objectionable language against those who are critical of the party, including the main Opposition, said TDP Politburo member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao.He told mediapersons that after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became Chief Minister, the YSRC leaders had begun using such language, which is highly objectionable and unprintable.

In fact, Jagan had become the vice-chancellor of the university for objectionable language, he ridiculed. The kind of language used by the ruling party leaders like Kodali Nani, Ambati Rambabu, Malladi Vishnu, Roja and Vijayasai Reddy appears to be palatable to Jagan as he is also known for speaking such words. People are closely observing this and they will teach a lesson to the YSRC when the time comes, he added.

