Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP deplores objectionable language of YSRC leaders

In fact, Jagan had become the vice-chancellor of the university for objectionable language, he ridiculed. 

Published: 23rd November 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

TDP flag, Telugu Desam

TDP flag used for representation purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSRC leaders have been using highly objectionable language against those who are critical of the party, including the main Opposition, said TDP Politburo member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao.He told mediapersons that after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became Chief Minister, the YSRC leaders had begun using such language, which is highly objectionable and unprintable. 

In fact, Jagan had become the vice-chancellor of the university for objectionable language, he ridiculed. The kind of language used by the ruling party leaders like Kodali Nani, Ambati Rambabu, Malladi Vishnu,  Roja and Vijayasai Reddy appears to be palatable to Jagan as he is also known for speaking such words. People are closely observing this and they will teach a lesson to the YSRC when the time comes, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC TDP
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp