Youth Festival 2022 to be conducted on November 26 after two years

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The STEP CEO announced that District level Youth Festival celebrations 2022 will be conducted on November 26th at Ongole.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the youth festival celebrations were not conducted in the last two years. But the state government authorities are planning to conduct the youth festival celebrations in this year.

The AP Ministry of Youth affairs, Youth welfare and development department and STEP (AP Society for Training and Employment Promotion) with its district societies will assist in conducting the celebrations. STEP CEO will coordinate the entire programme.

The District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar along with other district officials unveiled the posters and pamphlets of the youth festival recently. The competitions will be conducted in around 25 divisions in arts, sports and games to test the skills and talents of the young people of the district.

Earlier the authorities conducted the Division level competitions and the winners were selected to the District level competitions but in this year the authorities skipped this part and conducting the District level competitions directly. The National and State level competitions and expenses of the participants from AP will be paid by the state government and STEP department.

Youngsters between the age group of 15 to 29 years are eligible to take part in these competitions. The winners of the district level competitions will be selected to the State level competitions. State level competitions which will be held in the December 2022 and winners of this will be further selected to the National level competitions.

The National level competitions will be held on January 2023 and to mark the birth anniversary of Swamy Vivekananda, a grand celebration to be conducted on January 12TH 2023. In this programme, the prizes and certificates will be presented to the winners.

“Interested people can register in the online portal and for any further information regarding the Youth Festival celebrations, the registered participants can contact to 9533161566 or 9949522694 phone numbers. We have sent all the details to all the colleges,” STEP CEO B Babu Rao informed.

