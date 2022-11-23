Home States Andhra Pradesh

Youth Festival 2022 to be conducted on November 26 after two years

The District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar along with other district officials unveiled the posters and pamphlets of the youth festival recently. 

Published: 23rd November 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The STEP CEO announced that District level Youth Festival celebrations 2022 will be conducted on November 26th at Ongole.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the youth festival celebrations were not conducted in the last two years. But the state government authorities are planning to conduct the youth festival celebrations in this year.

The AP Ministry of Youth affairs, Youth welfare and development department and STEP (AP Society for Training and Employment Promotion) with its district societies will assist in conducting the celebrations. STEP CEO will coordinate the entire programme. 

The District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar along with other district officials unveiled the posters and pamphlets of the youth festival recently. The competitions will be conducted in around 25 divisions in arts, sports and games to test the skills and talents of the young people of the district.

Earlier the authorities conducted the Division level competitions and the winners were selected to the District level competitions but in this year the authorities skipped this part and conducting the District level competitions directly. The National and State level competitions and expenses of the participants from AP will be paid by the state government and STEP department. 

Youngsters between the age group of 15 to 29 years are eligible to take part in these competitions. The winners of the district level competitions will be selected to the State level competitions. State level competitions which will be held in the December 2022 and winners of this will be further selected to the National level competitions. 

The National level competitions will be held on January 2023 and to mark the birth anniversary of Swamy Vivekananda, a grand celebration to be conducted on January 12TH 2023. In this programme, the prizes and certificates will be presented to the winners.  

“Interested people can register in the online portal and for any further information regarding the Youth Festival celebrations, the registered participants can contact to 9533161566 or 9949522694 phone numbers. We have sent all the details to all the colleges,” STEP CEO B Babu Rao informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp