Andhra HC vacates stay on filling Anganwadi posts

The petitioners maintained that the officials were making plans to release the final merit list without conducting the English proficiency test and sought the intervention of the court.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Clearing the way for the filling up of Anganwadi supervisor posts, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday lifted the stay it had imposed earlier on recruitment. The court disposed of the petitions filed by various persons challenging the notification issued to fill up the posts.

The women and child welfare department in September issued a notification to fill up 560 posts of Grade-II supervisors in Anganwadis. It was decided that written test will have 45 marks and another five marks for proficiency in English. The department had even conducted the written test for the supervisor posts.

However, some candidates had filed separate petitions maintaining that only written test was conducted and no English proficiency test was held. The petitioners maintained that the officials were making plans to release the final merit list without conducting the English proficiency test and sought the intervention of the court.

Earlier, the court issued interim orders staying the recruitment process. When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, government pleader Sashibhushan Rao said the process of recruiting  supervisors was being done as per the notification. 

The counsel informed the court that it was clearly stated in the notification that English proficiency test would be conducted only to those who pass the written examination. 

The counsel also informed the court that the entire recruitment process had come to a halt due to the interim stay. Justice Ramakrishna Prasad lifted the stay imposed on the recruitment process and struck down the petitions.

