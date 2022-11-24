Ban orders under Sec 30, 144 in Tirupati till Nov 30 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati police invoked Section 30 of the Police Act and Section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting all kinds of meetings, rallies and gatherings at public places till November 30. An order to this effect was issued by Tirupati East SDPO T Murali Krishna on Wednesday.

Under the Police Act, organisers intending to hold any political or public meeting, stage protest demonstration and organise rallies in Tirupati district should take prior permission from the police department. In a statement, the police said stern action will be taken against violators of the prohibitory orders.

“The imposition of Sec 30 of the Police Act is part of a routine and regular policing to keep unchecked and unauthorised demonstrations in the temple town, which usually create inconvenience to citizens in the form of traffic jams,” Tirupati SP P Parameswara Reddy told TNIE. The police appealed to all the political parties and people to refrain from participating in unwanted gatherings, bursting crackers and using loud musical instruments at public places.

The imposition of prohibitory orders comes ahead of the scheduled ‘Idemi Karma’ protests by the opposition TDP from December 1 against the YSRC government policies.

