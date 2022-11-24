Home States Andhra Pradesh

Boat ops to Papikondalu suspended

All boat operations from Gandi Pochamma and Pocharam boat points in Alluri Sitarama Raju district will be suspended for Wednesday and Thursday.

Published: 24th November 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Rampachodavaram sub collector issued orders suspending the boat operations for two days keeping in view of the depression in Bay of Bengal and warning given by weather department that heavy rainfall likely in the coastal Andhra. 

All boat operations from Gandi Pochamma and Pocharam boat points in Alluri Sitarama Raju district will be suspended for Wednesday and Thursday.Andhra Pradesh tourism development corporation assistant manager Gannababu said that the boat operations will be resumed only after clearance obtained from Rampachodavaram sub collector. 

Boats owners association representative Kareem said that this year is a very bad year to boat owners and tourism as the boat operations have been delayed in giving permissions and now due to rains. There has been no good turnout of tourists to scenic Papikondalu on expected lines hitting the revenue of boat operators during the current season, he added.

