Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu gets Centre’s invite for PM Modi’s meeting in Delhi on Dec 5

TDP sources said apart from sending an invitation, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi spoke to Naidu over phone, explained the importance of the meeting and invited him to attend it. 

Published: 24th November 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will leave for Delhi on December 5. He will attend the meeting of all-party leaders to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rashtrapati Bhavan. TDP sources said apart from sending an invitation, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi spoke to Naidu over phone, explained the importance of the meeting and invited him to attend it. 

As India is selected as the head of the G-20 nations from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023, the Prime Minister will be conducting the meeting with leaders of all political parties to elicit their views on the role of India in G-20 nations. Though the meeting had nothing to do with politics, the invitation to Naidu from the Centre made the TDP camp jubilant.

After snapping ties with the BJP before the 2019 elections, Naidu got the opportunity to meet Modi during a meeting conducted by the latter to discuss Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in August. Both of them exchanged pleasantries and Modi was learnt to have asked Naidu to visit Delhi frequently.

With another opportunity to meet the Prime Minister, the TDP camp is of the view that Naidu may get time to interact with Modi personally to discuss the political developments in the State. A TDP leader observed that Naidu may confine himself to giving suggestions in the broader interests of the nation. If there is time to interact with Modi personally, then the TDP chief may discuss politics, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Narendra Modi
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp