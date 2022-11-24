Chandrababu gets Centre’s invite for PM Modi’s meeting in Delhi on Dec 5

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will leave for Delhi on December 5. He will attend the meeting of all-party leaders to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rashtrapati Bhavan. TDP sources said apart from sending an invitation, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi spoke to Naidu over phone, explained the importance of the meeting and invited him to attend it.

As India is selected as the head of the G-20 nations from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023, the Prime Minister will be conducting the meeting with leaders of all political parties to elicit their views on the role of India in G-20 nations. Though the meeting had nothing to do with politics, the invitation to Naidu from the Centre made the TDP camp jubilant.

After snapping ties with the BJP before the 2019 elections, Naidu got the opportunity to meet Modi during a meeting conducted by the latter to discuss Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in August. Both of them exchanged pleasantries and Modi was learnt to have asked Naidu to visit Delhi frequently.

With another opportunity to meet the Prime Minister, the TDP camp is of the view that Naidu may get time to interact with Modi personally to discuss the political developments in the State. A TDP leader observed that Naidu may confine himself to giving suggestions in the broader interests of the nation. If there is time to interact with Modi personally, then the TDP chief may discuss politics, he added.

