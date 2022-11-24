CI, SI suspended for altering two cases after holding probe  

By Express News Service

KURNOOL/CHITTOOR: Four police personnel, including one Inspector of Police (CI) and two Sub-Inspectors (SIs) and a constable of Kurnool and Chittoor districts have been suspended under various grounds.In Kurnool, Adoni III Town CI Chandrababu and SI Chinna Peeraiah were suspended for allegedly altering the murder of a 44-year-old woman into a suicide case at Brahmanakotkur police station.

In another case, a Veda Patasala boy, who died of starvation after he was deprived of food by his teacher, was tweaked into an accidental death at Srisailam police station in 2020.Kurnool Range DIG S Senthil Kumar issued orders suspending the two officers after an internal probe conducted by the department found lapses in the case records and the postmortem reports of the woman and the boy.

According to sources, CI Chandrababu when he worked as an SI at Brahamankotkur police station, altered the murder case of 44-year-old Sk Fathima, who was killed by her husband at Damagatla village, into a suicide case.SI Chinna Peeraiah when he worked at Srisailam police station, altered the death of the Veda Patasala boy, into an accidental death case.

Meanwhile, Somala SI Lakshmi Nayak was sent to vacancy reserve in Chittoor and constable Manjunath Reddy was placed under suspension for failing to respond to a complaint made by a woman through Disha App.

Inaction costs dearly for SI, cop

Somala SI Lakshmi Nayak was sent to vacancy reserve in Chittoor and cop Manjunath Reddy was placed under suspension for failing to respond to a complaint made by a woman through Disha App. Reportedly, she complained to the DGP office about the delay in acting on her complaint. DGP office is said to have directed Chittoor SP to conduct a probe and take action

