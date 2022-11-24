Guntur: SP instructs officials to resolve all pending cases

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Palnadu SP Ravishankar Reddy instructed the officials to take necessary action to resolve the pending cases in all police stations under Palnadu district limits as early as possible.A District Crime Review meeting was held at the conference hall on Wednesday. The SP reviewed the progress of cases and the status of various pending cases.

The investigation should be speeded up in grave cases, SC, ST, and POCSO cases, he added. He also suggested the officials to follow all the regulations while conducting investigations without fail. Special surveillance should be set up in faction villages and close vigil should be kept on history-sheeters on suspicious people to prevent any illegal activities in the villages.

He also instructed them to conduct awareness programs on road safety rules to reduce road accidents and cyber crimes and to practice friendly policing. Stern action would be taken against those who fail to deliver their services with utmost determination and discipline, he added.

