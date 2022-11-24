Heavy spell of rain in Nellore, Tirupati, IMD predicts more

By Express News Service

NELLORE/TIRUPATI: Under the influence of depression, Venkatagiri, Balayapalli of Tirupati district and parts of coastal areas in Nellore district witnessed heavy spell of rainfall for more than two hours on Wednesday.

District administration of Nellore sounded alert and said that the region may receive moderate to heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours as per the predictions of IMD. Officials asked the fishermen not to venture into the sea for fishing activity.

District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu instructed the revenue officials to raise alert in their jurisdictions. He appealed the public to contact 1077 toll free number for any assistance during rains.

According to real time data, Sullurpeta mandal received the highest rainfall with 9 cm, followed by Buchinaidukandriga, Tada, Thottembedu and Chittamur witnessing 5 cm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Pulikallu in Podalakur Mandal received 4 cm; Koruturu in Indukurpet and Gonupalle in Rapur received 3.2 cm, Udayagiri 3 cm and other places received less than 3 cm of rainfall. Kattuvapalle in Manubolu and Krishnapatnam received 3.5 cm of rain.

Man killed in Lightning strike

A 40-year-old person died due to lightning strike in South Mopuru village of Nellore rural. According to reports, the incident occured when the deceased M Govardhan was taking cover beneath a tree on his farm when the rainfall started coupled with huge gale

NELLORE/TIRUPATI: Under the influence of depression, Venkatagiri, Balayapalli of Tirupati district and parts of coastal areas in Nellore district witnessed heavy spell of rainfall for more than two hours on Wednesday. District administration of Nellore sounded alert and said that the region may receive moderate to heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours as per the predictions of IMD. Officials asked the fishermen not to venture into the sea for fishing activity. District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu instructed the revenue officials to raise alert in their jurisdictions. He appealed the public to contact 1077 toll free number for any assistance during rains. According to real time data, Sullurpeta mandal received the highest rainfall with 9 cm, followed by Buchinaidukandriga, Tada, Thottembedu and Chittamur witnessing 5 cm of rain in the last 24 hours. Pulikallu in Podalakur Mandal received 4 cm; Koruturu in Indukurpet and Gonupalle in Rapur received 3.2 cm, Udayagiri 3 cm and other places received less than 3 cm of rainfall. Kattuvapalle in Manubolu and Krishnapatnam received 3.5 cm of rain. Man killed in Lightning strike A 40-year-old person died due to lightning strike in South Mopuru village of Nellore rural. According to reports, the incident occured when the deceased M Govardhan was taking cover beneath a tree on his farm when the rainfall started coupled with huge gale