Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nellore: Police arrest three for house burglary

The police identified accused as K Lokesh, D Sai Kumar and E Ram Nares.

Published: 24th November 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Kandukur rural police apprehended a three-member gang in a burgalry case. They recovered properties worth Rs 5 lakh from them. The police identified accused as K Lokesh, D Sai Kumar and E Ram Nares. Disclosing the case details at Kandukur sub-division police office in the town here on Wednesday, DSP K Srinivasulu said the three accused used to commit burglary to get money to spend lavish life. “The trio plotted the crime in Kavali, Kanigiri, Kandukur and also in Pamur areas. Rs 2.41 lakh cash and gold was recovered from them,” said the DSP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp