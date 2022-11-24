Nellore: Police arrest three for house burglary

NELLORE: Kandukur rural police apprehended a three-member gang in a burgalry case. They recovered properties worth Rs 5 lakh from them. The police identified accused as K Lokesh, D Sai Kumar and E Ram Nares. Disclosing the case details at Kandukur sub-division police office in the town here on Wednesday, DSP K Srinivasulu said the three accused used to commit burglary to get money to spend lavish life. “The trio plotted the crime in Kavali, Kanigiri, Kandukur and also in Pamur areas. Rs 2.41 lakh cash and gold was recovered from them,” said the DSP.
