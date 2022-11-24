Non-boarders not allowed in SC hostels: Min

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna directed the officials of the SC hostels and gurukul management to take steps to vacate non-boarders from the SC hostels. In a review meeting with the officials at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the minister made it clear that except students, no one will be allowed to reside in the SC hostels.

Taking cognizance of the hardships faced by the students as well as the staff, because of the presence of non-boarders in some post matric hostels, he suggested the officials to take the support of the police, if needed, to ask the non-boarders to vacate the hostels.

The minister also announced facial attendance system for the students of SC gurukuls. He ordered the gurukul management to issue identity cards to all the inmates in hostels.The minister also directed the officials to send proposals for repairing the damaged gates and compound walls of hostels.

Stating that the social welfare department is acting as the nodal agency for taking up the infrastructure development works in SC, ST, BC and minorities welfare hostels under ‘Nadu - Nedu’ scheme, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sanctioned Rs 3,364 crore for development of 3,031 hostels in three phases.

