Police seize NDPL worth Rs 11 lakh, two arrested

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Gudipala police arrested two persons for illegally transporting 4,464 tetra packets of non-duty paid liquor worth Rs 11 lakh. They also seized a motorbike and a car from their possession.According to Chittoor DSP K Srinivasa Murthy, a team led by Chittoor rural West Circle Inspector P Srinivasa Reddy and Gudipala Sub-Inspector K Rajasekhar Reddy stopped a motorbike and a car, on suspicion, near the Gollamadugu cross road on Chittoor-Vellore road.

When checked, they found non-duty paid liquor in the car. They took the two into custody and seized liquor worth around Rs 6 lakh. “Manhunt was launched to arrest five more, allegedly involved in the case for trading NDPL into the state. The arrested have been identified as S Anwar Basha (24) and V Anantharaju (23) from Chittoor district,” said DSP K Murthy.

