Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam police crack murder mystery of 65-year-old woman

Meanwhile, the locals observed them while they were coming out from the house.

Published: 24th November 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Prakasam police cracked the mystery behind the murder of a 65-year-old and jewellery theft at her house in Hanuman Nagar of Singarayakonda mandal on November 17. The police arrested six members near the Ganjivari Kalyana mandapam in Singarayakonda and recovered Rs 2 lakh worth property from their possession on Wednesday.  

Guntur range DIG CM Trivikram Varma along with the district Superintendent of police Malika Garg revealed the details of the case to the media at the Singarayakonda. The six accused were identified as Gollapudi Ashok (20), Mohammed Jaffer (20), Parasu Sandeep (19), Adaka BhuLakshmi (47),  Gollapudi Varalakshmi (37) and Chitithoti Rajasekhar (36) from various regions belongs to Singarayakonda. 

According to the police, P Narayanamma resident of Hanuman Nagar in Singarayakonda limits stays alone as her husband died a decade back and their two sons were migrated to Bhilai in search of employment. Her daughter Obulamma is staying nearby colony in the same town.By observing Narayanamma’s lone lifestyle, the gang rented the neighbour house and started close monitoring of victims movements. 

On November 17, three members entered into the victims house by jumping the compound wall. They attacked the old woman and stabbed her to death. After this, they stole gold ornaments on her body and fled from the scene. Meanwhile, the locals observed them while they were coming out from the house. Suspecting them, the neighbour informed to the police. 

The victim’s daughter Obulamma in the investigation that Rs 4.50 lakh worth cash and gold ornaments were stolen by the gang. Taking the case as challenge, the police officials deployed three special teams to probe the case. Under the directions of DIG Dr Trivikram Varma, SP Malika Garg and the supervision of Addl SP (Crime) SV Sridhar Rao and Ongole DSP-U Naga Raju, CI Ranganath, SI Md Firoza Fathima, Jarugumalli SI Venkateswara Rao, Tangutur SI SK Khader Basha and their staff solved the case. The DIG and SP presented commendation certificates and rewards to the police and staff.  

2L gold seized 
The Prakasam police arrested six members near the Ganjivari Kalyana mandapam in Singarayakonda and recovered Rs 2 lakh worth property from their possession on Wednesday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakasam murder
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp