Prakasam police crack murder mystery of 65-year-old woman

ONGOLE: The Prakasam police cracked the mystery behind the murder of a 65-year-old and jewellery theft at her house in Hanuman Nagar of Singarayakonda mandal on November 17. The police arrested six members near the Ganjivari Kalyana mandapam in Singarayakonda and recovered Rs 2 lakh worth property from their possession on Wednesday.

Guntur range DIG CM Trivikram Varma along with the district Superintendent of police Malika Garg revealed the details of the case to the media at the Singarayakonda. The six accused were identified as Gollapudi Ashok (20), Mohammed Jaffer (20), Parasu Sandeep (19), Adaka BhuLakshmi (47), Gollapudi Varalakshmi (37) and Chitithoti Rajasekhar (36) from various regions belongs to Singarayakonda.

According to the police, P Narayanamma resident of Hanuman Nagar in Singarayakonda limits stays alone as her husband died a decade back and their two sons were migrated to Bhilai in search of employment. Her daughter Obulamma is staying nearby colony in the same town.By observing Narayanamma’s lone lifestyle, the gang rented the neighbour house and started close monitoring of victims movements.

On November 17, three members entered into the victims house by jumping the compound wall. They attacked the old woman and stabbed her to death. After this, they stole gold ornaments on her body and fled from the scene. Meanwhile, the locals observed them while they were coming out from the house. Suspecting them, the neighbour informed to the police.

The victim’s daughter Obulamma in the investigation that Rs 4.50 lakh worth cash and gold ornaments were stolen by the gang. Taking the case as challenge, the police officials deployed three special teams to probe the case. Under the directions of DIG Dr Trivikram Varma, SP Malika Garg and the supervision of Addl SP (Crime) SV Sridhar Rao and Ongole DSP-U Naga Raju, CI Ranganath, SI Md Firoza Fathima, Jarugumalli SI Venkateswara Rao, Tangutur SI SK Khader Basha and their staff solved the case. The DIG and SP presented commendation certificates and rewards to the police and staff.

